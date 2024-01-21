Hertl supplied an empty-net goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Hertl leads the Sharks in points -- he's fashioned 14 goals and 18 assists in 45 games -- but that isn't saying a whole lot as Team Teal ranks dead last in scoring at 2.04 goals per game. Also, it gets worse when you consider that Hertl's already had 56 of his shots blocked compared to 77 blocks against for his 82-game career average. The silver lining is that the Sharks welcomed captain Logan Couture (lower body) back for his season debut in Saturday's win, and that should take some pressure off Hertl in this anemic offense.