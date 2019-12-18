Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Pair of goals not enough
Hertl scored both goals in a 3-2 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Hertl was the only Shark able to solve Darcy Kuemper in the contest. Hertl has been an excellent source of offense with 14 goals and 28 points in 32 games. He's added 74 shots on goal, but he also carries a minus-15 rating. The Czech forward is on a four-game point streak, with four tallies and an assist in that span.
