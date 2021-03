Hertl registered two assists and a fighting major in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hertl had secondary helpers on Matt Nieto's even-strength goal in the second period and Evander Kane's power-play tally in the third. Also in the third, Hertl and Mark Stone picked an unexpected fight. The 27-year-old Hertl is more known for his scoring than his grit -- he has 16 points, 36 shots on goal, 11 PIM and 19 hits in 21 outings.