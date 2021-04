Hertl scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Hertl opened the scoring just 2:57 into the contest. He also assisted on Timo Meier's second-period tally. Hertl has been steady as ever lately with five goals and eight helpers in his last 13 games. He's up to 24 points, 59 shots on net and 15 PIM in 30 contests overall.