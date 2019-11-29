Play

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Playing Friday after all

Contrary to a previous report, Hertl (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Kings after taking part in warm-ups, Sheng Peng of SB Nation reports.

Hertl tested out his ankle in warm-ups and is ready to return to game action. Get the Czech center in your lineup immediately, as he has 10 goals and 21 points through 22 games played.

