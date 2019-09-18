Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Playing Wednesday
Hertl (head) will be in action versus Calgary on Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hertl set career highs last season in goals (35), assists (39) and power-play points (15) and is certainly capable of repeating that production during the 2019-20 campaign. In fact, the departure of Joe Pavelski in free agency should cement Hertl's spot on the No. 1 power-play unit. The 25-year-old figures to start the year centering the second line, but could get the occasional look on the top line alongside Timo Meier and Logan Couture.
