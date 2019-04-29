Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Playmaker in loss
Hertl dished two assists, with on coming on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Hertl was able to collect his first points of the series, and is now up to 10 points in nine playoff games thus far. The Czech-born player also saw 1:59 of power-play ice time in the game, which would only add to his fantasy value. With a high scoring series expected, it might be wise to ride the hot hand in Hertl.
