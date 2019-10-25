Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Plays distributor in win

Hertl dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

Both of Hertl's power-play helpers came on goals by Evander Kane, while the Czech forward's third assist was finished off by Kevin Labanc. Hertl started the season on a five-game point drought, but he's bounced back since with three goals and six assists in his last five games.

