Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Plays hero in waning seconds
Hertl scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.
With two second left in regulation, Hertl took a no-look shot and beat Henrik Lundqvist's blocker to force the game into overtime and secure a point for the Sharks. Hertl missed on his first shot in the shootout, but he had done his part at that point. With that goal, Hertl extended his point streak to seven games, and he has three goals and nine assists in that span.
