Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Plays hero with hat trick

Hertl scored three goals, including the game-winner, and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.

He was in on all three of the Sharks' goals as they came back from a 6-4 deficit with less than 10 minutes left in the third period. It was a huge fantasy night for the 25-year-old, as two of his tallies came on the power play, and Hertl also added seven shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. It's his second hat trick in a week, giving the winger a stunning eight goals and 12 points in his last nine games.