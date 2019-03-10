Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Point streak at four games

Hertl delivered two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis.

Hertl is on a four-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists). He's flirting with his first point-per-game season (61 in 63 games) and has become a mandatory activation whenever Team Teal hits the ice.

