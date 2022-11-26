Hertl logged an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Hertl has a goal and six assists during a six-game point streak. He kept the run going with a secondary helper on a Kevin Labanc goal in Friday's loss. Hertl is up to five tallies, 16 assists, 44 shots, 25 hits, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 23 outings. He's served as more of a playmaker for Timo Meier this year, but Hertl has a pair of 30-goal campaigns on his ledger, so he's more than capable of scoring on his own.