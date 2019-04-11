Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Point streak rolls on

Hertl tallied a goal and an assist while firing three shots on goal with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Hertl didn't let the three-day break between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs slow him down, as he pushed his point streak to eight games and 12 points with Wednesday's effort. After recording 74 points in 77 games in the regular season, Hertl upped his playoff totals to 29 points in 44 appearances. He's worth a look in fantasy formats, especially if the Sharks can make a deep run.