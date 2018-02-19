Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Pops up on injured list

Hertl (shoulder) was shifted to injured reserve Monday.

Before Sharks fans and fantasy owners alike get too discouraged about this news, it's worth noting that Hertl's move to IR was essentially a paper transaction that helped facilitate the recall of blueliner Paul Martin. As long as Hertl remains with the team during their current road trip -- which has four games remaining, including Tuesday in St. Louis and Sunday in Chicago where it'll conclude -- he'll likely have a chance to return at some point during the trip. That said, San Jose should provide additional updates on Hertl's status as they become available.