Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Pops up on injured list
Hertl (shoulder) was shifted to injured reserve Monday.
Before Sharks fans and fantasy owners alike get too discouraged about this news, it's worth noting that Hertl's move to IR was essentially a paper transaction that helped facilitate the recall of blueliner Paul Martin. As long as Hertl remains with the team during their current road trip -- which has four games remaining, including Tuesday in St. Louis and Sunday in Chicago where it'll conclude -- he'll likely have a chance to return at some point during the trip. That said, San Jose should provide additional updates on Hertl's status as they become available.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...