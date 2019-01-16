Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Posts hat trick
Hertl scored three goals on three shots in a 5-2 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.
His final goal Tuesday, giving him the hat trick, was an empty-netter, but still, what an accomplishment for the 25-year-old. The only other hat trick of his career came in his third NHL contest on Oct. 8, 2013. He actually scored four times that night against the Rangers. With the hat trick, Hertl has 19 goals and 41 points in 43 games this season. He's only three goals and five points shy of tying his career bests in both categories.
