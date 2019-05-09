Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Posts pair of points

Hertl scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Hertl finished the series with six points in seven games while taking 24 shots on goal. For the playoffs overall, Hertl has 14 points in as many games as one of the top point producers for the Sharks.

