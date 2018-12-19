Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Posts two-assist night in win

Hertl finished Tuesday's 4-0 win over Minnesota with a pair of helpers.

Tuesday's game was Hertl's fourth multi-point performance in his last five contests. For the season, he has 10 goals and 27 points. Half of Hertl's goals this season have been scored with the man advantage, and while he failed to add to his PP goal total in this one, Hertl finished the game with 1:38 of PP time. If he continues producing at this pace, the 25-year-old Czech will easily eclipse his previous career high of 46 points.