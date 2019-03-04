Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Pots goal in victory

Hertl scored the opening goal of a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Hertl now has 29 each of goals and assists in his career year, as he closes in on a 30-goal and 60-point season. The Czech center tallied four shots and two PIM in the contest. With 12 of his 58 points coming on the power play, he has provided value in multiple ways, although his 43 hits have him on pace for the second-worst total in that category in his six-year career. Many fantasy owners would rather have the spike in points though, so the breakout campaign is well-appreciated.