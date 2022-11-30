Hertl scored two goals on a game-high six shots during Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Both tallies came in the third period as the Sharks blew open a 1-0 game. It's the first multi-goal effort of the season for Hertl, but he's been on fire since the end of October, racking up six goals and 19 points over his last 15 games.

