Hertl recorded a hat trick in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hertl got San Jose on the board in the first period, beating Ilya Sorokin with a wrister to tie the game 1-1, before scoring twice in the final four minutes of the third to force overtime while finishing off a hat trick. The 30-year-old Hertl had gone six games without a goal prior to Tuesday's performance, though he did have six assists in that span. Overall, he's up to seven goals and 21 points through 24 games this season.