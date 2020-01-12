Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Produces 20th helper
Hertl recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Hertl has a goal and four helpers over his last six outings. The Czech forward is up to 35 points (15 goals, 20 helpers) with 104 shots in 43 games this season. He's currently filling in on the top line between Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc with Logan Couture (ankle) out of action. Hertl should see a slight boost in production while in that role.
