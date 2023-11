Hertl picked up an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Hertl has earned a goal and four assists over six games in November, matching his production from all of October. The 30-year-old forward has 10 points, 37 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 15 outings. He's doing a little bit of everything for the Sharks, though his plus-minus in particular figures to suffer given his heavy workload on a bad team.