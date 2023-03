Hertl logged two assists and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hertl had the secondary helpers on goals by Alexander Barabanov (on the power play) and William Eklund. Over his last six games, Hertl has four goals and three assists. The 29-year-old center is up to 55 points (18 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 76 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 65 contests overall.