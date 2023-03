Hertl netted a goal in San Jose's 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg on Monday.

Hertl scored late in the third period to tie the contest at 2-2. It was his 17th goal and 50th point in 61 games this season. Hertl's found the back of the net in each of his last two contests after he was limited to one assist over a seven-game goal-scoring drought from Feb. 14-March 2.