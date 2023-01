Hertl logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Hertl helped out on the first of Timo Meier's two goals in the game. Over his last five outings since finishing a two-game suspension, Hertl has two goals and three assists. The 29-year-old is up to 37 points, 94 shots, 46 hits, 28 blocks, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 38 contests while serving as one of the Sharks' most consistent forwards.