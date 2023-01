Hertl logged a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Hertl has logged a point in six of eight games in January. The 29-year-old has a goal and five assists this month, and his last two helpers have come on the power play. For the season, Hertl is up to 41 points (12 on the power play), 105 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-8 rating through 44 appearances.