Hertl scored a goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Hertl has found his scoring touch with eight goals and three assists over 11 games in December. This was the first game in which he scored exactly one goal since Nov. 20. The 30-year-old center is up to 12 tallies, 27 points, 82 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-15 rating through 33 appearances. Hertl figures to keep the top-line center role throughout the campaign.