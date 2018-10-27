Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Questionable to return

Hertl wasn't on the bench to start the third and his return is questionable, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

There's no indication of what's keeping Hertl out, but at this point, it's unlikely he returns. Hertl's off to a hot start with nine points in nine games, and he'll look to get healthy for a Sunday matchup against the Ducks. If he can't shake his injury, expect Dylan Gambrell to enter the lineup.