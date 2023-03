Hertl scored a goal, logged three hits and went minus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

Hertl reached the 20-goal milestone for the fifth time in his career, though he'd need an impressive run to match the 30 he scored last season. It's been a somewhat challenging season for the 29-year-old, who has 57 points, 164 shots on net, 84 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating through 69 appearances. He's been solid in March with five goals and four helpers over 11 contests.