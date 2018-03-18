Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Reaches 20-goal mark in victory

Hertl scored for the third straight game and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

Hertl has been dynamite on the top line of late and has reached the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career. He's recorded seven points and a plus-7 rating during a three-game point streak and has 42 points in 69 games on the season. Hertl's first-line role and spot on the power play make him worth owning in a variety of fantasy formats.