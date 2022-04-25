Hertl scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Hertl opened the scoring at 11:43 of the first period with his first goal since April 9. The 28-year-old had three assists in the six games in between his tallies. For the season, he's secured his second 30-goal campaign while adding 34 helpers, 199 shots on net, 104 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 79 outings.