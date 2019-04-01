Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Reaches 70-point mark

Hertl generated an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

The helper gives Hertl 35 each of goals and assists for his first 70-point season in a six-year career. He reached the milestone in 74 appearances. Hertl has earned 14 of his points on the man advantage this year, and his ability to be used as a center or on the wing has made him a fantasy darling in the breakout season.