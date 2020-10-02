According to general manager Doug Wilson, Hertl (knee) is 100 percent healthy ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Hertl missed the final 18 games of the NHL season due to his knee problem, which limited him to a mere 48 games last year. As such, the 25-year-old winger posted his lowest point total (36) since 2016-17 when he was also held to just 49 contests. If the Czech can stay healthy, he's certainly still capable of topping the 30-goal mark and pushing for 75 points, making him a solid fantasy option in the top-half of most fantasy formats.