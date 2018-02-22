Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Ready to rock

Hertl (hand) will be available for Thursday's road game against the Predators, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Hertl's activation shouldn't be overlooked. Not only is he deployed in all situations for a Sharks team poised to wind up in the playoffs, but the Czech winger is a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals with aplomb. He's up to 15 goals and 18 helpers, plus he's been a fixture on the power play since he was a rookie in 2013-14. Don't miss out on the fun by snoozing through Hertl's return.