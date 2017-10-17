Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Receiving increased power-play time
Hertl has been averaging 2:21 of power-play time per game to start the 2017-18 season.
The 23-year-old has also mainly played on a line with Logan Couture to start the 2017-18 season. Hertl has consistently recorded a half point per game over the last two seasons, and if he can start contributing more points on the power play -- he's only had nine in the last 130 games -- he could have a chance of surpassing his career high points total of 46.
More News
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Full participant Friday•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Played with broken foot•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Healthy scratch for Saturday's game•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Finds twine twice•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Buries game-winning goal•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: First multi-point effort since return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...