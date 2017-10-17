Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Receiving increased power-play time

Hertl has been averaging 2:21 of power-play time per game to start the 2017-18 season.

The 23-year-old has also mainly played on a line with Logan Couture to start the 2017-18 season. Hertl has consistently recorded a half point per game over the last two seasons, and if he can start contributing more points on the power play -- he's only had nine in the last 130 games -- he could have a chance of surpassing his career high points total of 46.