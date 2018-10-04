Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Registers goal in loss

Hertl scored one goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Anaheim.

The Czech-born forward has two 46-point seasons to his name. He's shown the ability produce so long as he stays healthy. Provided Hertl is able to remain on the ice, there's a good chance he flirts with 50 points in 2018-19, benefitting greatly from the additions San Jose made to its team this past offseason.