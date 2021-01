Hertl had two assists and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blues. He also went 12-for-22 (54.5 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Hertl had a helping hand on power-play goals by Logan Couture and Brent Burns. The 27-year-old has found the scoresheet in each of the first three games, collecting three goals and three assists. However, that production has been partially mitigated by a minus-5 rating over his last two contests.