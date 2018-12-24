Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Rescues point with two goals
Hertl found the net twice in the third period, helping his team claim a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to Arizona on Sunday.
After a quiet two games against Winnipeg and Los Angeles, Hertl bounced back nicely with his first multi-goal game of the season when his team really needed it. Hertl's just under a point per game this season, and owners who took a flier on him have been very happy.
