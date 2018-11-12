Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Returning Sunday
Hertl (head) will return to action against the Flames on Sunday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Hertl evidently showed well in practice Saturday, otherwise, we doubt he would've been cleared to return from a three-game injury layoff. A sixth-year skater with game-breaking abilities, Hertl is projected to reprise his role on the second line with Logan Couture and Timo Meier. The Czech winger started the season at a point-per-game pace with five goals and nine helpers, so there should be no shortage of fantasy players activating him as soon as possible.
