Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Rings up game-winning goal
Hertl scored a goal in Monday's win over the Kings.
Hertl hauled in a long pass from defenseman Erik Karlsson before driving into the Kings' zone and sending a backhand shot past Jack Campbell for what ended up being the winning goal. This was Hertl's sixth game as the third-line center, and he's adjusted well to the role with three goals and two assists in that stretch.
