Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Ruled out Thursday
Hertl (shoulder) will miss Thursday's clash with Vancouver.
In his last 15 outings, Hertl has racked up three goals, six helpers and 25 shots, while averaging 18:09 of ice time. Rather than call up a winger from the minors, the Sharks will convert defenseman Brent Burns to a forward versus the Canucks. The 23-year-old Hertl has tallied 11 of his 33 points with the man advantage -- a role that will be filled by Timo Meier.
