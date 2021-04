Hertl scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hertl was able to fire home a rebound after a Patrick Marleau shot in the second period. The 27-year-old Hertl has 14 goals, 29 points, 81 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances. He remains in a top-six role, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in three of the last four games.