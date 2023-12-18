Hertl scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hertl has three multi-goal games in December, giving him seven tallies and three assists over his last eight contests. His goals Sunday were his first power-play points since Nov. 24. The 30-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 78 shots on net, 26 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 30 appearances. It's fair to say he's succeeding in spite of the team around him, but it is success nonetheless as he aims for the second 70-point campaign of his career.