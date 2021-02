Hertl scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

Hertl tallied at even strength in the first period and got the Sharks within one with his power-play marker in the second. He was the only Shark to solve Kings goalie Cal Petersen in the contest. The two goals snapped a nine-game drought for the 27-year-old forward, during which he registered only three assists. Hertl is up to five tallies, nine points, 23 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 12 outings this season.