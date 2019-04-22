Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores game-winner Sunday

Hertl made playoff history Sunday by scoring the game-winning, shorthanded goal in the second overtime period in the Sharks' Game 6 win over the Golden Knights.

As tends to be the case when a game gets that deep, the goal wasn't particularly special - in fact, one could classify it as a "soft" goal that Marc-Andre Fleury should have stopped. In fact, Hertl nearly dumped the puck in the corner before deciding to shoot because Golden Knights defender Shea Theodore didn't press him very aggressively, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. Nonetheless, the goal forces a Game 7 in San Jose on Tuesday night.