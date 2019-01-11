Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores goal, assist
Hertl picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights.
Hertl now has points in three straight games and needs just nine more to set a new career high. With nearly half the season remaining, it would take a significant cold streak for the winger to fail to top that 46-point threshold. While his spot in the lineup might change from anywhere from the first to third line, the Czech figures to be a mainstay on the power play, where he has seven points while averaging 2:50 of ice time.
