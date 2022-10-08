Hertl scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Hertl, a native of Prague, got to play in his hometown as part of the NHL Global Series. The big stage wasn't too much for him, as he scored what's likely a memorable goal, albeit it was the only one the Sharks mustered in the contest. The 28-year-old figures to be an all-situations player once again after signing an eight-year extension with San Jose last spring. He put up 30 goals and 34 assists in 82 contests last year, and he should approach similar numbers in 2022-23 while occupying a top-line role.