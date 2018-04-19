Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Scores in third straight game

Hertl scored the series-clinching goal in a 2-1 win over Anaheim on Wednesday in Game 4, marking the third straight game where he's found the net.

The hot streak comes with a bit of an asterisk given the Ducks' meltdown in Game 3, but Hertl played some quality hockey over the final three contests against Anaheim. Whether he can keep it going against Vegas in Round 2 (one goal and one assist in four regular season games against Vegas) is anyone's guess, but he hadn't scored a goal against the Ducks all season and had no problems lighting them up in the conference quarterfinals.