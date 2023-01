Hertl scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Hertl's goal came late in the third period to cut the deficit to one, but the Sharks couldn't find an equalizer. The 29-year-old has picked up three goals and four helpers over eight games since the holiday break. For the season, Hertl is at 14 goals, 39 points, 100 shots on net, 48 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 41 appearances.