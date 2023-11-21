Hertl scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three hits and went minus-3 in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Hertl has carved out a productive stretch with three goals and four helpers over his last eight games, but he's also gone minus-7 in that span. The 30-year-old tallied during a five-minute major power play after Nils Hoglander received a game misconduct for a slew foot. Hertl is up to four goals, 12 points, 45 shots on net, 20 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 18 outings while serving as the Sharks' top-line center.